New year, new you, right? Well, if one of your New Year's resolutions was getting in shape, please look to Eva Longoria as your ultimate inspo. After giving birth to the cutest baby, the Mexican actress is already flaunting that post-baby bod. Her secret? Well, according to Eva's latest Instagram post, the trick is all in the arms.

Eva Longoria shared a video of herself hitting the gym with an extra grueling arm workout

The Desperate Housewives alum posted a video of herself at the gym, pulling on a battle rope. She does the motion a few times and to be honest, we're sweating just looking at this Insta post. "Long weekend over, back at it!," she wrote for the caption. As she pulls, her arms are pulsing and the muscles are noticeably, impressively tensed. And we're not the only ones who are cheering the actress on—other celebs shared their thoughts. Fellow Latinx actress America Ferrera simply said "Inspiration." Extra host Mario Lopez commented, "Get it!"

Although the 43-year-old actress is hitting the gym hard these days, she did give her body some time to rest in the beginning right after giving birth to her baby Santiago Enrique Bastón. “I really gave my body time to adjust postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she told Us Weekly. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape."

Her advice for getting back into shape is relatively simple and straightforward. “You just stay committed, and you get it done,” she shared with HOLA! USA at the L’Oréal Women of Worth Gala in NYC last December. Heard, Eva.