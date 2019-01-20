Shakira is mourning the loss of a very big fan. The international superstar took to Instagram to honor Gerardo, a young man who dedicated much of his time to honoring her work. "Gerardo, I'm thinking of you and wherever you are, remembering you," she scribed in Spanish along with a carousel of photos on Saturday, January 20. The pair of pictures captures Gerardo's clear love of the Waka Waka singer, showing him contently surrounded by her signed memorabilia and albums.

Shakira's fan Gerardo sadly passed away Photo: Instagram/@shakira

Gerardo sadly passed away, just months after attending Shakira's extravagant El Durado World Tour at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico. Dressed in a jazzy gold ensemble, the admirer shared a photo of himself and a friend at the show. In fact, it's rare to find one of his Instagram posts that waivers from mentioning the 41-year-old singer.

Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz commented the perfect sentiment, writing to Shak: "Rest in peace. The fans are part of the family". In addition to condolences from countless other fans, stars like Lele Pons offered their support to the Colombian entertainer. Shakira has always been very kind to her followers, taking the time to hold countless meet and greets and sign autographs.

Gerardo collected countless Shakira memorabilia Photo: Instagram/@shakira

It's otherwise been an exciting time for the mom-of-two, who has been receiving countless accolades for her work. "Shak has been nominated for Latin Song of the Year at the 2019 #iHeartAwards, for Clandestino with @Maluma!" she recently shared on her page. She's also been celebrating her ever-successful song Hips Don't Lie, which surpassed 400 million plays on Spotify.

Of course, she also just concluded her El Dorado World Tour - the one Gerardo so enjoyed attending. Afterward, she made the monumental announcement that she will be building two new schools in Colombia as a way to provide over 2,000 kids access to education in Cartagena and Barranquilla. The philanthropist put the worthwhile project into motion on Friday, November 2, with a groundbreaking ceremony that both her charity 'Pies Descalzos' and the Barca Foundation were behind.