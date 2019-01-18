Before we see her as the revolutionary Miss Bala, Gina Rodriguez is stepping into Carmen Sandiego's shoes! The beloved animated character is making her return to the screen, and who better to voice this bold and feminist chic than our own bold and feminist and Latinx girl Gina. And although the role is animated, the Puerto Rican actress recently got in full costume for a photoshoot before the show premieres on Netflix, January 18. Seriously, look at these ICONS:

Gina Rodriguez got into character as Carmen Sandiego for a photoshoot ahead of the show's premiere on Netflix Photo: Instagram/theofficialcarmensandiego

For the photoshoot, Gina emulated Carmen Sandiego entirely. From the striking red trench coat to the sleek black boots to the (again) ICONIC hat and pose, the brunette beauty was, as you say, one with the character. But it wasn't just about nailing the outfit—Gina's history with the character goes way back. "As a little Puerto Rican girl growing up in Chicago, Carmen SanDiego showed me the world. She traveled to different countries and learned about different cultures and because of her, so did I," she shared in a new Netflix featurette. "She was Latina and tough and strong...I needed that kind of role model in my life. She was a feminist and that was pretty new at that age for me. It wasn't often that you saw characters like that on screen."

And as good as Carmen was in the 90s series (which was voiced by Gina's "queen" Rita Morena), this reboot of the show promises lots more. “We give her an origin story,” Gina shared with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s just lovely to revive that character but also put her in the context of a multi-dimensional, complex woman which we need to see more vision of, you know. We need to see versions of that.”

The Jane the Virgin star also shared that the series isn't just for kids. “I think adults will enjoy the nostalgia, and it really does play out like a fun spy show. But I’m most excited to binge this with my nieces and nephews."

As for Gina's future Carmen Sandiego plans? The starlet is slated to star in a live-action remake of the series for Netflix and is currently working to launch a series of books based on the new reboot. "I feel blessed that we get to bring Carmen to the next generation."