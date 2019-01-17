Yalitza Aparicio felt a strong connection to her character in her breakout film, Roma. The 25-year-old Mexico native’s familiarity with the country’s political unrest and time as a demonstrator prepared her for the role of Cleo. “I recognized that woman,” Yalitza, who appears on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter, told the magazine. “We had demonstrated, and it could have ended in that same way. It made me realize just how little things have changed in Mexico.” The former educator shared how creating the film circled back to her time as a student who faced the country’s crisis.

Yalitza Aparicio appears on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter Photo: Claudia Lucia

“It reminded me of everything that we students had been through in Mexico,” she told the magazine about her first film. “You’re always afraid that if you express yourself the government is going to silence you.” The film’s writer and producer Alfonso Cuaron revealed that Yalitza, who had plans of becoming a elementary school teacher, only agreed to audition in place of her pregnant sister.

It wasn’t until she met the Oscar-winning producer in person that she accepted the job. “She was amazing,” Alfonso said on the Tonight Show. “When I offered her to do the job, she said ‘I don’t have anything better to do. So, let’s do it.’” Inspired by the message of the film, Yalitza expressed that she didn’t accept the role in the film for the red carpet and spotlight, but for the chance to empower the women that come after her. “For me, it’s very important,” she told HOLA! USA, at the Golden Globes.

The Roma star shared how she connected to her film Photo: Getty Images

“I know that I am a gate opener and it’s wonderful to inspire so many women to keep trying,” Yalitza said. The buzz surrounding the Golden Globe-winning film has also been a plus. “I’m very happy the film is coming here with three nominations and so many people are happy for the film,” she shared. “It’s wonderful.”