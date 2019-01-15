It’s all giggles for Eva Longoria’s adorable baby boy, Santiago Enrique. The 43-year-old actress shared a cute video of baby Santi on her Instagram account Wednesday afternoon where he’s all smiles as his famous mom lovingly kisses his hands and mildly shakes him in his carseat. Eva’s affectionate behavior causes her seven-month-old to burst with joy and laughter. The Hollywood star fittingly captioned the sweet clip with, “On set giggles!! 😊 Don’t forget, @grandhotelabc premieres June 17th! 🌴☀️ #GrandHotel #BabyBaston.”

Baby Santiago was all smiles on set with his mom Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Even though Eva took to the social media app to promote the new ABC drama, Grand Hotel, for which she is both executive producer and director, it’s her son’s contagious giggles that captivated her followers hearts as many were quick to comment with sweet remarks. One wrote, "Giggles, the best sound ever,” while another posted,”ahh that is the best sound, I must have watched it 20 times, treasure these special little moments cause before you know it he'll be grown up and in university!”

And while college may seem like a lifetime away, Eva apparently thinks it’s not too early for her little bundle of joy to get a headstart on his career. For example, she jokingly shared behind-the-scenes footage of him assisting her at work. Now that she’s given her body time to adjust, the actor-producer-philanthropist seems to be slipping back into the spotlight with several projects, including a partnership with L’Oréal Paris. The hard-working mom gave her fans a glimpse at her photoshoot with the skincare brand last weekend while flaunting her fabulous figure in a white monochrome outfit.

Eva's baby boy behaves like a pro while she's at work

While showing off her post-baby body the actress also gave fans some hilarious advice with the caption: “Always walk around in life with someone holding a white bounce for good lighting.” Using a laughing emoji as well, she added the hashtag “It’s lit.”