Alex Rodriguez had a hilarious fan encounter! The MLB commentator took to his Instagram to share a video of a fan, who pointed out that he looks like “the guy J.Lo is dating.” In the clip, Alex denies claims that he looks like Jennifer Lopez’s beau. When the fan holds up a picture, the 43-year-old places the phone by his face and quips, “I would never wear pajamas that goofy.” When the fan goes to another photo, this time with Jennifer by his side, he begins to agree with the fan.

Alex Rodriguez shared a hilarious moment with a fan who noticed him as the "guy J.Lo is dating" Photo: GC Images

“That’s a handsome guy,” he says as he holds that phone up once again. After a couple seconds of leaving the fan wondering, he extends his hand and introduces himself. “Hey, nice to meet you,” he said, flashing his smile. The fan high fives the former New York Yankee as she sits in disbelief. Alex’s encounter came while visiting a fitness studio in Palo Alto, California. The MLB star was booked during his trip to the West Coast.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals the secret to her successful relationship with Alex Rodriguez

During his visit, Alex was joined by the CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, as he taught, his class at the Stanford Business School. After spending time in the classroom, A-Rod paid a visit to the Facebook headquarters, where he conquered his biggest fear with the help of virtual reality. A-Rod flew solo to California after making the trip with Jennifer last week.

#GOALS:PROOF THAT ALEX RODRIGUEZ IS THE PERFECT INSTAGRAM BOYFRIEND

The couple made their stylish return to school for “An Evening with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer’s film Second Act was screened, prior to a conversation with the star and the film’s producers, Desiree Gruber and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Alex treated fans to a inside look of the day, via his Instagram stories. “Look who showed up for class today,” he wrote next to a selfie on him, Jennifer and the students.