Thalía has become one of the most loved celebrities on social media. With her charisma, talent and extreme creativity she’s won the heart of her more than 12 million followers. Furthermore, each of her Instagram posts has the potential of becoming a true viral phenomenon. Take 2018, for example, when the popular #Thalíachallenge came about following the sharing of a video where she’s happily dancing and would later become a song on her latest album, Valiente.

It's all due to how social media has become the perfect vehicle for the singer to be close to her fans and share details over everything she’s doing with them, besides being the perfect medium to promote her songs, clothing label and even concerts. However, Thalía also uses her social channels to share a glimpse of her eccentric personality with her followers.

“I love social media! People who follow me know my crazy side, my dark humor, my irreverence and derangement. It’s another universe and I’ve had fun, I’ve enjoyed it much,” said the singer in her exclusive interview for the December issue of HOLA! USA, which is out now for subscribers and currently on sale at newsstands.

In her latest Instagram post, the singer observed that social media is nothing new for her as she has been documenting her life for a long tim enow. Jumping on the #10yearsChallenge bandwagon, the Marimar telenovela star shared a video from 2009, in which she’s seen chatting with fans while getting her hair and makeup done, alongside a 2019 clip where she’s doing the same thing ten years later.

“Always be yourself! I loved this video, me always ‘reporting’ my daily activities way before social media,” she wrote below the images, hinting at how she had created her own line of communication to fans to share details about her life and career through social media.

There’s no doubt Thalía is one of the most highly recognized Latina artists in the world. Her presence has been felt in the lives of many people throughout the years who came to know Thalia through telenovelas, the radio and, most recently, social media. However, the singer is well aware that the price of fame can be high, which is why she’s learned to enjoy it and figured out how to escape from it.

“Fame is a black widow, a great and divine beautiful spider web, that has all the reflective drops of the dew from the morning, that traps you, that fools you, that enamors you, until it suddenly comes close and shows its fangs. It might prick you, it might poison you, but it’s up to you to escape and enjoy it,” said the actress to HOLA! USA.