After having some success with more dramatic roles like playing Jesus Christ in A.D. The Bible Continues, Juan Pablo Di Pace was ready to say adios to Hollywood after he didn’t get cast in 40 auditions. It took some convincing, but he decided to go out on a limb and audition for something completely out of his comfort zone – a sitcom. If this became his 41st role he didn’t get, he was saying ‘That’s a wrap’. Luckily, the 39-year-old Argentinean won over the casting directors, and the role of Fernando in Fuller House was his. “I became the biggest clown ever,” he tells HOLA! USA. “I was so broad and wanting to make them laugh that I got the job.”

With his loved ones still thousands of miles away, joining the Netflix series, now in season 4, became more than just a job. “For not having a family in L.A. and being a family person, I’ve found family in these actors,” he shares since his own family is in Madrid. “I am a part of something that is really special.” As the newest heartthrob of the series, he also got the approval of resident-swooner John Stamos. “We have a playful rivalry,” he adds. “I love that I get to be that guy to compete with John.”

RELATED: Jorge Lendeborg Jr. on vying for Hailee Steinfeld's love in Bumblebee

Juan Pablo had a bit more competition in his life when he was a part of Dancing with the Stars’ season 27 along with partner Cheryl Burke. During that time, he and Candace Cameron-Bure became closer as she was a guiding light through the show having competed herself. “If I have to say who was so supportive talking me through the worst and best times of DWTS, it was Candace,” the actor/singer, who is hitting the road soon with Dancing with the Stars Live!, explains. “That’s a real friend.”

Keep reading for more on Juan Pablo’s ‘rivalry’ with new dad John and learn what fans can expect from his upcoming album.

Juan Pablo (lower left) with his Fuller House family

HOLA! USA: How did you get your start acting?

Juan Pablo Di Pace: “My first job was Chicago in London so I approached my performing career as a dancer. I lived there for ten years. My first jobs were music videos. The most iconic was Eric Prydz’s Call on Me in 2004. It was a room full of women and one guy – I was that guy. It was all lycra, 80s gear and pelvic thrusts. The video was viral when things weren’t yet viral. I moved to L.A. about two years ago, and as soon as I arrived, it kind of welcomed me with work. I haven’t really stopped.”

You explained you hit an acting lull before Fuller House. What was it like joining such an iconic show?

"Even though I was familiar with the show, I didn’t watch it growing up in Argentina. The first live audience went wild, and it was like okay, I am a part of something that is really special. I’m so fortunate.”

You definitely give John a run for his money in the hair department...

“I actually feel he has even more hair than I do, but we have a playful rivalry. Well Fernando and Uncle Jesse do. You put us in one scene and it’s eyeing each other up. I love that I get to be that guy to compete with John.”

MORE: Yalitza Aparicio is ready to take Hollywood by storm

We’ve seen him go from everyone’s favorite Uncle Jesse to father in real life. What’s it like seeing him as a dad?

“Everybody knows he is amazing with children from every episode, but it’s a different thing to see him with his own. There is a pride there, and it’s a wonderful thing to see John be and embody.”

With Fuller House wrapped for the season, what are you currently working on?

“I’m going to be playing in New York at Radio City Music Hall with the Dancing with the Stars tour. They gave me songs as well as dances to perform.”

Wow, on stage where all the greats have performed. Does that intimidate you?

“I get nervous and anxious for sure, but that gives me fuel. I’ll be singing New York State of Mind, which to me is kind of mind-blowing.”

Can fans expect more music from you?

“I just released Just a Feeling. It’s a single that I kind of wrote literally within the last two weeks of DWTS. I’m writing my album right now. I’m very much a vocalist so I love big, sweeping melodies that I can put my heart into.”

You are from Argentina. Will the album have a Latin feel?

"Yes, but I’m not doing the Enrique or Ricky thing. No Bailamos yet. I am doing a Spanish song as well.”

Who do you go to for advice when recording?

“I have a best friend who is a fantastic songwriter, Josh Olsen. I value opinions of my friends who are in [the industry]. Writing is a very personal thing, and really you can only write about things you want to talk about and that you love. [My music] definitely has to do with relationships, mostly family and friend relationships and people who have changed my life or inspired me.”

Juan Pablo recorded his first single while competing on Dancing with the Stars

Any goals for the year ahead?

“Something that I do every year is really useful for me, is just really taking a moment and sitting down and see backwards how far you’ve come this year and make a list of everything you want to change in the next year. I’m getting more and more creative as the years go by in terms of putting out content so I’m working on two movies that I’m writing, and I want to direct.”

Lastly, if you could duet with anyone, who would it be?

“Sia, I’d love that.”

Catch Juan Pablo on tour with DWTS as well as on Netflix’s Fuller House, streaming now.