They say that time is the best healer, and that it heals all wounds. It seems that in the case of Selena Gomez, the saying rings true. After staying silent on social media for almost four months, the singer has reached out to her Instagram followers with a message full of emotion and an artsy black-and-white image. In the text, Selena gives a recap of 2018 – a difficult year during which she spent some time in a mental health facility. All signs indicate that, after being under the care of professionals and with the help of therapy and support from her friends, she is back on form.

VER GALERÍA Selena Gomez is back on social media after a rough 2018

Related: Selena Gomez turns to Taylor Swift for support

“It’s been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,” read the emotional statement, which received more than six million likes and 13,000 comments in the first hour alone.

More: Selena Gomez looks happy and healthy on post-treatment snow day with friends

After being admitted, the Back To You singer decided to leave social media to focus on her mental health and anxiety issues. Although she’s kept largely out of the spotlight, Selena's likely to have found support from her closest BFFs, including fellow singer Taylor Swift.

Connecting with nature looks to have been a great help, too. Aside from walks in the Californian countyside, Selena got relief from equine therapy, which uses interactions with horses to help promote emotional growth and communication skills in patients.

VER GALERÍA Selena was admitted to a mental health facility in October

Signs of trouble began to show after Selena’s split with Justin Bieber – and the situation became more difficult after he began dating model Hailey Baldwin, whom he went on to marry. She also struggled with the criticism she faced after posting pictures of herself in a bikini. Finally, the 26-year-old was admitted to a mental health facility in October after issues with her physical health took a further toll on her mental health. She also required hospital treatment for low white blood cells – a possible consequence of her kidney transplant.