Kim Kardashian shares picture of when she was a little girl - see how much she's changed!

Another day, another Kardashian intriguing her fans on social media. Besides rocking neon like an absolute pro and hosting A-list movie nightsKim Kardashian also knows a thing or two about Instagram. Her feed is a dream come true. The colors, the filters, the ~aesthetic~ are pure perfection. Today, the 38-year-old stunner dropped another picture that shows off an innocent side to the glamorous icon and shows that Kim's transformation to adulthood was #blessed.  

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable throwback picture to Instagram on Monday 

Perhaps it was the #10YearChallenge hype, but for the KKW founder's latest Insta post, she decided to take it back a few decades. The cute picture features the reality star when she was a little girl, sporting an adorable t-shirt dress decorated with florals. As for her hair, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star wore her signature long locks accessorized with a pink bow. 

Fast forward to 2019, and Kim has completely transformed. She's now an entrepreneur, a wife, and a mother to three—North, Saint, and Chicago West—and is also the epitome of #bodygoals. She's always had a beautiful hourglass figure, but this last year, her physique went up another level when she enlisted the help of trainer, Melissa Alcantara.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



“She didn’t want to be skinny. She wanted to have muscle and feel strong. And she wanted to find something she can do for the rest of her life. I totally understood where she was coming from," Kim's celebrity trainer told PEOPLE. Another plus from Kim's lifestyle change? Her kids will have a good influence to lead healthier lives. “Her kids watch her work out a lot of the time,” Melissa added. “They see her struggle and they watch her work. I’m sure that will pass down to them. And that’s a really cool thing.”

