Demi Lovato’s parents have all the right moves! The Tell Me You Love Me singer shared a few videos of her mother, Dianna De La Garza and her father Eddie tearing up the dance floor during her best friend Jenna Schubart’s wedding on Sunday, January 13. In the first clip, captioned: “My mom twerks with her arms,” the 26-year-old laughs as she films her mom doing her signature dance move to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Crazy in Love. “Do the Diana,” the pop star yells as Dianna shakes it on the dance floor.

Demi Lovato's mother showed off her dance moves during a friend's wedding Photo: Getty Images

In the second video, Demi’s father Eddie joins his wife for a slow dance. “Mom and Dad forever,” the Confident singer captioned the picture. In the final clip, Demi gets emotional as her mother and father continue to dance to Etta James’ classic tune, At Last. When the DJ ask couples, who have been married less than 30 years to exit the dance floor, Eddie gracefully spins his wife out of the frame.

MORE: Demi Lovato gets into the Christmas spirit – how she kicked off her holiday season with friends

Dianna and Eddie have been married since 1995 and are parents to 17-year Madison De La Garza. Demi and her older sister Dallas’ birth father Patrick Lovato passed away in 2013. In the remaining clips, Demi celebrated her longtime friend’s special day. “Congrats to my sis @jennaschubart and her new hubby Lee,” she captioned the photo of the pair sharing a dance. In another, Demi captures the couple sitting at a table, with the caption, “#MrandMrsSmith.”

MORE: Demi Lovato's mother recalls the moment she learned about her near-fatal overdose

Noticeably absent from Demi’s snaps was her rumored new beau, Henry Levy. Demi and the designer have reportedly been dating since she completed her stay at rehab in November. While Demi has yet to confirm the status of her relationship, she has shared an update on her life – on the road to recovery – with her fans.

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with my family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready,” she tweeted last month. “I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f—king much. Thank you.”

SEE DEMI'S PARENTS BUST A MOVE BELOW