Another question that might have popped into the heads of the world is if they were seeing double when Antonio Banderas appeared at the Critic's Choice Awards. Before you get any ideas, we know the 58-year-old actor took his beautiful wife Nicole Kimpel, but the two were also accompanied by another person who was the spitting image of the actor's wife. That lovely lady is Nicole's twin sister Barbara Kimpel!

Antonio Banderas attended the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards with his wife Nicole Kimpel and her twin sister Barbara Kimpel

On Sunday night (January 13), the beautiful trio were photographed at the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards, where Antonio was up for two nominations— Best Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series—for his role as Pablo Picasso in the critically-acclaimed series Genius. Antonio attended with two beautiful women, but can you guess which one of the gorgeous blondes is his wife?

His wife Nicole was wearing a stunning black skirt and cheetah-print bustier combo. Nicole's sister opted for an all-black look with a stunning off-the-shoulder gown. Meanwhile, the Genius actor looked particularly dapper in a black suit.

The 58-year-old actor was up for two awards for his role as Pablo Picasso in the critically-acclaimed series Genius

Antonio and Nicole (who is a Dutch financial consultant) have been dating since 2014, and have been inseparable since then. While the Spanish actor has rarely opened up about their relationship, judging by the body language in the photos of their attendance at the Critics Choice Awards, it's quite clear the two are head over heels for each other.

"We are pretty much in love... I don't want to go into details right now, but we have been four years together. It's great," he once told ET.