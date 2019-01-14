Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have decided to start off 2019 with a bang, taking a huge step forward in their relationship. The Jurassic World actor surprised his Instagram followers on Sunday, going public with his engagement to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter. The 39-year-old actor revealed the news with a romantic photo, in which the pair are giving each other a huge hug and Katherine's spectacular engagement ring nearly steals the show. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!," read the emotional message Chris dedicated to his future wife.

Chris and Katherine started dating just seven months ago

En the last few months we've seen the couple enjoying every moment of their relationship, even sometimes joined by their respective families. In fact, it seems that Katherine gets along very well with Jack, Chris's six-year-old son from his relationship with actress Anna Faris.

Terminator star Arnold's daughter moved into her new fiancé's Santa Monica home recently to start this new chapter of their lives. Katherine studied journalism and communication at the University of Southern California, and is an interior designer and lifestyle blogger who in 2010 published her first book.

Katherine showed off her engagement ring in the photo Chris shared to Instagram Photo: Instagram/@prattprattpratt

Chris and Katherine's fans quickly reacted to the engagement news and the image had more than a million likes and thousands of messages of congratulations, many of them from their celebrity friends, including Tom Holland, Rob Lowe, Olivia Munn, Josh Gad, TV host Michael Strahan and producer-writer DeVon Franklin.

In December, Chris dedicated a beautiful message to his now-fiancée on her birthday: “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 13. “I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care,” he wrote on Instagram along with a collage of photos of his love.