Chrissy Teigen found herself with a rather cute conundrum on Saturday, January 12: what should my baby wear for his dad’s birthday? In true celebrity fashion, the 33-year-old Lip Sync Battle host sought advice from her millions of fans on Twitter, asking: “okay guys. throwing john's 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” She accompanied the post with two photos of her and John Legend’s son Miles in a tuxedo, one white and one black. While the seven-month-old looked adorable in both, there was one clear winner.

Chrissy Teigen enlisted the help of her fans for a special occasion Photo: Twitter/@chrissyteigen

“We are going white!!” Chrissy wrote after an influx of replies from followers. Pint-sized Miles truly resembled his father in the pair of pics, calmly rocking the formal attire. With his jacket and bowtie, Luna’s little brother matched the James Bond theme of the night to a tee, celebrating his dad with loved ones and celebrity guests.

Princess Luna Legend takes a twirl! Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Two-year-old Luna Legend made for a pretty princess in gold, coordinating with her famous mom’s ensemble. The model had the Midas touch in her Monica Rose-styled look, flaunting a shimmering party gown on Instagram. She clasped on an over-the-top jewel necklace to accompany the outfit, a centerpiece that any Bond villain would want to steal.

Golden girl! Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Although John’s actual birthday falls on December 28, the extravagant bash was held later at an undisclosed venue. From casino tables to “0040” décor – a clear play on 007 – the EGOT winner was greatly celebrated. Besides his loving family, John had celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turn up for the occasion.

The name's Legend, John Legend... and friends! Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Chrissy pulled out all the stops on John’s real birthday as well, sharing several touching tributes to social media. “Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man,” she wrote. “The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it.”

MORE: Chrissy Teigen recalls willd story about her jealous 'meltdown' on set of John Legend's music video

“You are one of a kind,” Chrissy continued. “I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH!”