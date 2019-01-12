Since the beginning of their courtship, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have strutted their relationship around the world. Whether out on a fabulous date night or cozying in for the evening, it’s clear that the lovebirds enjoy discovering new ways to spend time together. It seems they found another one on Friday, January 12, as the 49-year-old superstar and her 43-year-old former MLB pro man ventured back to school! Students packed Cubberley Auditorium at Stanford University for “An Evening with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez” and we must say it looked incredible.

Stanford selfie! Alex Rodriguez shared a snazzy group shot from the campus Photo: Instagram/@arod

Followed by two screenings of J.Lo’s new flick Second Act, J-Rod participated in a conversation under Stanford’s Speakers Bureau group along with producers Desiree Gruber, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. On his Instagram Story, Alex called this a “Women in Power Q & A" and later added that there were over 900 buzzing attendees.

Flaunting her usual chic style, Jennifer wowed in a business casual ensemble. The mom-of-two stepped centerstage in an emerald sweater and flowing white pants, accessorizing with her signature hoop earrings and gold cuffs. She swept up her honey-dipped locks into a half-updo, reminiscent of her style at the 2017 Met Gala - where J-Rod made their red carpet debut.

Jennifer Lopez looked incredible in emerald onstage Photo: Instagram/@arod

Meanwhile, A-Rod was dapper in a sharply-cut gray suit. As per usual, he treated fans to an inside look at their jampacked day via Instagram. “Look who showed up for class today?” the sports commentator wrote alongside a group selfie post, which included his love Jennifer. “Guess what the subject was?”

It turns out one of the subjects was love, as social media became ablaze with clips of the happy duo holding hands onstage as the crowd cheered. Their recent trip seems to have been in the works for quite some time, with the Dinero singer having shared a snap of the pair on the California campus back in November. “#Dreambuilding with my dream man…” she had written in one post. Looks like dreams do come true!