Salma Hayek is finding her zen! The actress took to her Instagram to share a video from her vacation on Friday, December 11. “Have a #chill #weekend que tengan un #zen fin de semana,” she wrote next to the clip. In the video, the camera pans as the 52-year-old, who leaves little to the imagination, brushes her face under water. Salma is surrounded by water, in what appears to be a pool with various trees in the background. The star has been giving all of her followers vacation envy, as she shares various snaps from the trip.

Salma Hayek shared a new video from her vacation Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress shared a picture of her enjoying a snack in the sunshine. “Why be normal? When you can have pineapple chili and rose water ice-cream #icecream,” she wrote next to the picture that shows her staring at the delicious treat. It wouldn’t be a vacation if the star didn’t show off her amazing body. Over the weekend, the mother-of-one shared a few snaps showing off her amazing beachwear.

“Listening to the song of water #meditation #ocean #mar,” she wrote next to a video that shows her floating on her back, wearing a leopard print bathing suit. Salma posted another clip – this time showing off her bikini body – that proved why she is the definition of #bodygoals. “Mermaid life. #waves.” Prior, the Beatriz at Dinner star flaunted her striking bikini figure in a black one-piece swimsuit.

It’s not all about showing off her amazing physique. Salma has taken to the gram to show off her methods of relaxation. In snaps from the unknown location, the star is pictured doing yoga and even enjoys a nice tall beer. These are the things that keep the star feeling youthful. However, there are some things that remind her of her age.

She told the Edit, "The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves.” She continued, “I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”