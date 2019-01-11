Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are getting some quality alone time! Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are soaking up the sun during a Caribbean honeymoon – a little over a month after their two spectacular wedding ceremonies. According to E! News, the getaway was planned by the Jealous singer, who surprised his wife with the destination. “She had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean and Nick is planning everything for the trip,” a source told the outlet. “She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn’t find out where they were going until they landed.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared photos from their honeymoon Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas

Nick, 26, gave his followers a sneak peek into the romantic getaway. The Right Now singer shared a video on his Instagram of his wife swinging on a rope swing, that was set up in between two palm trees. During the video, he also panned to a table for two set up on the white sand. The singer and 36-year-old actress also shared a series of pictures on their respective accounts. In the photos, the couple are dressed to the nines as they stand in front of a lit swimming pool.

Priyanka stuns in a floral-print dress with a slit up the legs, while her husband sports an orange suit, and white sneakers. The Quantico actress shared a picture of the pair standing close and looking eye-to-eye next to the caption, “and then…there was only him [heart eye emoji].” Nick shared, a picture, from the same shoot, of his wife posing over his shoulder with the simple message, “Mr. & Mrs. Jonas.”

Priyanka and Nick’s getaway in the sun comes after they spent the holiday season in the snow. The couple joined Nick’s family, including brothers Frankie and Joe, and Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner for a trip to Switzerland. Nick’s parents and Priyanka’s mother also joined them on the trip that saw the group skiing, hiking and ringing in the new year.

The couple tied the knot during two lavish ceremonies in December Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Nick and Priyanka made their love official during a Christian ceremony on December 1 and a Hindu ceremony on December 2, in the bride’s home country of India. Now that the lavish weddings are out of the way, the pair have starting a family on the brain. "I definitely want to be a father someday,” Nick said during an appearance on Spotify’s The Rewind with Guy Raz in December. “I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.