Mario Lopez just revealed some big family news on social media. He and his wife, Broadway dancer and actress Courtney Laine Mazza, are having a baby! The new addition to the Lopez clan means that his seven-year-old daughter, Gia Francesca, and four-year-old son, Dominic, will soon have a sibling to play with.

On Friday, January 11, Mario Lopez announced on Instagram that he and his wife are expecting a third baby together

The announcement came via his personal Instagram account on Thursday. And it happened in kind of a sneaky way. The video clip shared by the Extra star began with a seemingly run-of-the-mill Lopez family update as each member took turns sharing what they are up to so far in 2019.

But a big twist took place when it was Courtney’s turn to share her update. “I’m having a baby!” she said in the clip while pulling up her shirt to reveal a baby bump. That sparked an explosion of joy from the rest of the Lopez crew. Dominic and Gigi, as dad calls her, squealed with delight and could barely contain their excitement as the two adorable siblings engaged in a big hug. It was just too sweet.

“We are adding to the team,” a happy Mario said. “We’re going to be a party of five.” As for what they’re having, the family is still not sure. “We don’t know what we’re having. If it’s going to be a boy or a girl.”

The former Saved by the Bell star is certainly living up to his reputation as a fantastic family man. In June, Mario was honored by the National Father’s Day Council for his excellence as a dad.