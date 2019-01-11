Girls' night! On Thursday, Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance on social media with a cute Snap that included bestie, Taylor Swift and her new friend, Cazzie David. The Call It What You Want singer shared a candid photo to her Instagram account where Selena is all laughs. Meanwhile Taylor is flashing her white smile with go-to red lip, and Cazzie appears nonchalant as she stands between the singers. Taylor captioned the photo with, “20wineteen,” which is quite fitting considering she's holding up a glass of white wine.

Selena, Taylor and Cazzie enjoyed a cozy girls' night in Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

It’s been a minute since Selena has shown up in our social media feeds. In September, the Back to You singer shared an emotional post announcing she would be “taking a social media break.” The 26-year-old wrote, ”As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.” She added,” Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Selena told fans about their close bond during a surprise performance in Taylor's Reputation Tour.

The 13 Reasons Why producer has been laying low ever since, and being the besties that they are, it makes sense for Taylor and Selena to hang out for a cozy girls' night in. Previously, Selena has been open about Taylor’s unconditional support. And it looks like the feeling is mutual. During a trip to Big Bear Lake in California, Selena supported her friend by wearing a big coat over a Taylor Swift Reputation Tour hoodie.

The singers have shared a close friendship for years

In May, Selena made a surprise performance during Taylor’s tour in which she told fans of their close bond. In a video captured by a fan she said, “This person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been.”

Joining in on the fun was Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie. The 25-year-old also shared a similar black polaroid with Taylor Swift on the ‘gram which she jokingly captioned, “Had a meet and greet for my fans last night. I love u all.”