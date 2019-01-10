There is no doubt that this will be a great year for Thalía, since she started 2019 with two important nominations for the Lo Nuestro Awards, which will take place on February 21 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. And that's why the singer seemed so excited in a video she shared with her more than 12 million followers on Instagram.

EXCLUSIVE: Thalía opens up about her greatest achievement – and it's not what you think!

Against the backdrop of her huge closet where she keeps her extensive collection of shoes, the queen of social media showed off a huge smile as she said thank you for her nominations as Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, for No Me Acuerdo (I Don't Remember).

VER GALERÍA

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of Thalía's exclusive HOLA! USA photo shoot

The song, performed with Reggaeton singer Natti Natasha, has become one of the most successful of Thalia's career. "Super excited with the two nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro and happy that very soon I'll have more surprises from Valiente!", she wrote alongside the video, which has more than a million views.

The telenovela actress is thrilled for the chance to possibly win the two awards for which she is nominated, but acknowledged that she couldn't do it without her huge and faithful fan base, who will surely help her in her goal and make her one of the biggest winners of the night. "Hopefully we can take these two awards home, it all depends on you, those incredible votes that only you, the 'Thali tribe', can achieve. I want to thank all those who have already bought my Valiente album and for those who have not, well they are missing out, cariños," said the Amor a la Mexicana singer in the clip.

WATCH: ¡Lights, camera, THALIA! The Mexican Queen of Pop's best looks

VER GALERÍA

The year 2018 was undoubtedly great for Thalía since it was one of tremendous professional and personal successes. The artist had an unequaled year, from her viral moment that ended up becoming a song on Valiente, to the expansion of her clothing line Thalía Sodi, which she also launched in Mexico.

FASHION: See how Thalía pulled off wearing two of the season's biggest trends in style

VER GALERÍA

However, the star is aware that success can be temporary, and that at any moment everything can can come to an end, so she wants to continue living by her own rules. "[I want to be] Happy, happy, happy," she exclusively told HOLA! USA, alluding to her viral #ThalíaChallenge. "You have to learn to laugh at yourself, you have to enjoy life and you have to do what you want in your universe, in your life. You don't have to prove yourself to anyone, or for anyone. Be happy!"