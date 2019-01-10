Serena Williams is setting a high standard for her daughter. The tennis superstar, who is mother to one-year-old Alexis Olympia, opened up about how she defines beauty to her little girl. “When I tell her she’s beautiful, I want to teach her that she’s beautiful from the inside,” she told Allure magazine. “Giving is beauty. Being kind and humble is the ultimate beauty.” Serena isn’t shy when it comes to speaking up for what she believes in – another lesson that she is passing on.

Serena Williams opened up about the powerful beauty message she is teaching her daughter Photo: Instagram/@serenawilliams

“I want her to know that being strong is never easy,” she said. “Not in this world we are living in…Standing up for yourself is not going to be easy, but it’s always eventually respected.” She continued: “Those are the people who’ve made a difference in this world, people that stand up for what’s right. If you look at history, those are the people that you really remember.” The Serena designer’s knowledge of motherhood came naturally, as her mother imparted the wisdom in her and her big sister Venus.

"I think my mom instilled in us to be confident women, to really believe in ourselves, be proud of our heritage, our hair, and our bodies,” she said. “That was something that was really important for her to teach us,” she continues. “I’m definitely teaching it to my daughter.”

Serena's endless pictures of her growing baby girl showcase just how much the two resemble each other. While fans have taken note, the mommy isn't surprised. “I have a picture from when I was, like, two years old," she said. "My arms are ripped. If you look at my daughter, she has a very similar body type.”

Serena is mother to one-year-old Alexis Olympia Photo: Instagram/@serenawilliams

Olympia, who is Serena’s “greatest investment in herself,” is also her best friend. Last year, the athlete opened up about their mother-daughter bond. “We do everything together,” she told GQ magazine. I love everything about being a mom. The only thing I don't love about being a mom is come 7:30, Olympia's in bed and I get sad.”