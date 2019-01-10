Enrique Igelsias is using this Throwback Thursday to reflect on the early part of his career. The Move to Miami singer took to his Instagram to share a video from his first meet and greet in Los Angeles. “My first ever in store!!!! Feels like yesterday….#TBT #LosAngeles.” In the clip, the Hero singer is surrounded by security as he navigates his way through a crowd of screaming fans. The then-teenage superstar also posed with eager admirers and signed autographs. In one of the more touching moments of the clip, Enrique picks up a baby and sweetly gives her a hug.

Enrique Iglesias shared a throwback video from the early days of his career Photo: Getty Images

The Spanish superstar looks almost unrecognizable in the clip, as his hair falls down past his ears. The video ends as the young superstar is rushed off by security – after a hoard of fans rush towards him for hugs. The 43-year-old often takes to his social media to get reflective with his fans. Last month, the father-of-two shared a recap video from his performance in Dubai. “Everywhere we go, you guys always embrace us with so much love. I love you."

MORE: Enrique Iglesias gets in some adorable father-daughter time with Lucy

During a portion of the video, the star jumps off the stage and stands behind a barrier as he shakes hands with people in the crowd who are screaming his name. Enrique isn’t showing any signs of slowing down and taking time away from the fans. Although, after welcoming twins Lucy and Nicholas with his longtime love, Anna Kournikova in 2017 – early retirement has crossed his mind.

MORE: See what happens when one of Enrique Iglesias' fans can't contain herself on stage

“There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind…that probably could come a reality in the near future,” he told The Sun during an interview in 2018. The star, who began his career in his late teens continued: “When I was 19 and traveling around the world with my first album, there were times I would think, ‘Oh man, maybe I should stop doing this. I need to take a break’. And that has crossed my mind over the years."