Three months after giving birth to her first child True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian is feeling anxious to head back to work. The 34-year-old reality star and businesswoman took to social media to express her nerves about being away from her baby girl for the first time. "Tomorrow is my first day back to work," Khloé said in a Snapchat video to fans while holding her daughter. "I've missed a feeding here and there with True, but I've never missed multiple feedings in a day so I have a ton of anxiety."

Khloé Kardashian shared her anxieties about heading back to work Photo: Snapchat/@khloekardashian

The Good American designer, who shares her baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, continued to say to the camera: "I've been thinking about the 6th. Oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I've been getting just anxious about it. Today I'm very anxious. I don't know how I'm going to leave her all day tomorrow. That's freaking me out."

She elaborated on her feelings, saying: "I don't know what to do because I love our routine together.” Despite her particularly relatable worries, overall she seems to have a good outlook about the transition to becoming a working mom. "I got to go back to work at some point," she said, turning toward little True. "So it will be OK. Right, mama?"

Khloé's bundle of joy True Thompson Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

The television personality also had a message for her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who appears to have found a nice balance between work and mom life. She always seems to prioritize her three little ones, Mason, Penelope and Reign, over everything else. "Kourtney," she said, "I take back all the times I've made fun of you!"

It all wound up okay in the end, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star taking to Instagram to fill fans in on her much-anticipated first morning back to work. "First day back at work since having True!" she wrote in an Instagram Story text graphic along with her 4:35 a.m. wake up time. "I'm anxious, but also eager to get back to work now that I have a new push and motivation. It's not just for me anymore."

Hot momma Khloé rocked Yeezy on the Fourth of July Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Luckily, the television personality spent her final free week celebrating. She got in one big bash before heading back to a more professional setting. Khloe and her Tristan hosted a group, which included Kendall Jenner, for a Fourth of July pool party at the couple's lavish home in L.A. Khloé brought the holiday heat in a bright orange, Yeezy Season 7 jumpsuit, which she shared a snap of to her Instagram.