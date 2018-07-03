Eiza González may have shown her fans a little too much of her boyfriend Josh Duhamel. While the 28-year-old Baby Driver star certainly had the good intention of sharing a body-positive post with her Instagram followers, it was something else that caught their eyes on Monday, July 2. Flaunting her toned figure in a teeny grayish bikini, the star filmed herself posing in the mirror of her and her 45-year-old man’s cozy-looking bungalow. But, in the since-deleted video, as the actress moved her phone around to better highlight her impressive shape, she displayed more than just her own body!

Eiza González and Josh Duhamel have been dating since February Photo: WireImage

It seems in the far corner of the reflection Josh could be spotted briefly pulling down his pants and then struggling to get the pair off one of his legs. After hopping out of his pants, he turned toward Eiza’s camera, looking like he did not have any underwear on. Fortunately for the man, who is assumed to be Josh, a well-placed decorative pot blocked him from revealing everything.

Hawk-eye fans quickly noticed the mistake, commenting on the video which almost showed Fergie’s ex-husband fully nude. Eiza responded fast by deleting it and then reposting a cropped version. “Feel comfortable in your own skin,” she wrote in the caption of the newly resized video. “No one can take that away from you ❤.”

The mishap doesn’t seem like it will put a damper on the couple’s incredible vacation. Just a day before the incident, they were spotted soaking up the sun and packing on the PDA. Josh and Eiza were photographed sharing a sweet kiss near Muyil Lagoon Muyil, an ancient Mayan site on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The pair were confirmed to be dating back in February, sparks reportedly first flying between them at a Super Bowl party.