Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about that trending video of her and Tristan Thompson. Despite their bumpy past relationship, the social media aficionado got the NBA player to join her over 113 million Instagram fans while celebrating her sister Khloé Kardashian’s 34th birthday. The 37-year-old reality star asked Khloé’s boyfriend and dad to her niece True to unblock her, all while recording it for her Instagram story. And now she has revealed just how that milestone video came to be.

Kim Kardashian made Tristan Thompson follower her on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

“I did [the video] just spur-of-the-moment,” the mom-of-three told Extra. “I thought about it, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you have your phone out and this is really awkward ’cause you blocked me,’ and, ‘What’s up? We’re all in the same room again, can I get a follow, can I get an unblock at least?'” The KKW Beauty creator also revealed that she didn’t give him a heads up, but just “had to do it!”

Kim originally shared that Tristan blocked her while doing an interview for Live with Kelly and Ryan, say it happened after she spoke out about his cheating scandal. “Last time I went on TV and answered some questions about [Khloé], I got blocked on social media… not from Khloé,” she said on the morning show back in May. The E! star first spoke out about him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the world that what he did to her sister was “so f—ked up.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Of course, though, Kim says she will always support her sister. “I was just raised, you know, that blood is thicker than water and family first, and that’s also what keeps us sane,” she said. “When we have those family dinners and we just get to hang out and be together through all the craziness that we’ve been through, we love each other and support each other, so it’s always just fun to be together and no matter what we’ll support each other, and we know that.”