If there was any question whether Meghan Markle's royal wedding look was truly iconic, Tiffany Haddish removed all doubt after donning the instantly-recognisable nuptial look while hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. While Black Panther and Stranger Things took the top prizes, the Girls Trip comedian scored all the laughs as she walked down the aisle – well, actually on to the stage! – wearing her own version of the Duchess of Sussex's Givenchy wedding dress and heirloom tiara.

The actress and comedian looked like a true princess bride in the Morilee by Madeline Gardner creation as she quipped about Prince Harry's L.A.-born and raised wife: “Meghan isn’t the only one who can look good in a dress. She's from my hood – I had to represent.” And – no joke! – future brides can get Tiffany's twinning look for themselves. The Morilee 'Duchess' gown, a "duchess-inspired" A-line dress with bateau neckline and extended train, is available for purchase.

The Girls Trip star looked like a true princess bride in the Meghan Markle look-alike wedding dress Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the night's awards stakes, superhero blockbuster Black Panther was named Best Movie, while leading man Chadwick Boseman earned Best Performance in a Movie, Best Hero, and Best On-Screen Team, shared with co-stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright. Fellow Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan also scored his own prize for Best Villain.

In one of the night's most moving moments, Chadwick gave his Best Hero accolade to James Shaw Jr, who famously intervened when a shooter opened fire in a Waffle House diner in Tennessee in April. "Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing," said Chadwick. "But it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today, James Shaw Jr." Addressing James directly, he said, "You saved lives. So, this is gonna live at your house."

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman gave his Best Hero award to James Shaw Jr, who famously intervened to help stop a shooter in a Waffle House in April Photo: Getty Images

In another emotional moment, Chris Pratt accepted MTV's Generation Award and shared some advice for his young fans. "Nobody is perfect," said the actor. "People are going to tell you, 'You're perfect just the way you are.' You're not. You are imperfect. You always will be. But there is a powerful force that designed you that way. And it loves you. And if you're willing to accept that, you will have grace."

Chris Pratt accepted the MTV Generation Award from Bryce Dallas Howard, left, and Aubrey Plaza Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany, the first black woman to host the awards bash, took on a few more costume changes – including dressing up as Audrey Hepburn at Breakfast at Tiffany's – and also celebrated her own win, Best Comedic Performance for her breakout role in Girls Trip.

The fan-voted awards show was filmed on Saturday, but winners were kept secret until the Monday night broadcast.





The full list of winners:

Best Movie: Black Panther

Best Show: Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther)

Best Kiss: Love, Simon (Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale)

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

Best On-Screen Team: Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright)

Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale)

Best Fight: Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers)

Best Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Best Reality Series: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Best Musical Moment: Stranger Things