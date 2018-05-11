It's been a month since Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has finally given the world a first glimpse of the the little girl. On Thursday, the reality TV star shared a selfie on Snapchat in which True's tiny hand can be seen resting on her proud mother's chest. Khloé, who is looking forward to her first Mother's Day this Sunday, has been taking some time out of the spotlight to dedicate her attention to True – and has talked about struggling to get "back into the groove of working out" as she cares for her little one.

On Snapchat on Thursday, fans got a first glimpse of one-month old True Photo: Snapchat/Khloe Kardashian

In an earlier Snapchat post, she said that while she's "strong" mentally, it hasn't been easy to get back to her gruelling fitness regime. "My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do, so that's a struggle, but's only day one," she said. "I need to motivate myself. It's also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings, no two days are the same, you know, True is so great, but still, I can't predict if she's gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she's hungry."

Khloé and Tristan welcomed baby True on April 12 Photo: Getty Images

Fans are also wondering how things are going with True's father Tristan Thompson, after reports that he had been unfaithful to Khloé. While the couple have been pictured together since True's birth, the new mom hasn't mentioned the NBA star on social media. Right now Khloé is instead opening up about how she's lining up her "mind, body and soul". "I want mind, body and soul, it all to be lined up and zen, and (I'm) trying to now do this with my sweet, little baby girl," she said.

Tristan, who has a son from a previous relationship, has also spoken about his new baby. On a recent Road Trippin' podcast, he said, "This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it's huge," he said, adding that True has green eyes and a "full head of hair".

Khloe and Tristan began dating in 2016, and welcomed True on April 12.