Star reactions: Friends, artists share their sorrow over the sudden death of Avicii

The world lost a great musical talent on April 20. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, passed away at the age of 28. His publicist released a statement that read in part: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th."

The Swedish DJ had retired from performing in 2016 because of his health, but no further information was given as to his untimely death. He was responsible for so many dance hits including Levels, Wake Me Up and Hey Brother. Fellow DJ Calvin Harris took to Twitter and wrote: Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented "with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.

Avicii was in Oman when he passed away Photo: Instagram/@avicii

Scroll through to see who else is reacting and paying their respects to the DJ.

Madonna

So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim.  Gone too Soon.

Tiesto

Deadmau5

Liam Payne

Ellie Goulding

Zedd

Marshmallo

Imagine Dragons

DJ Pauly D

Ruby Rose

Audien

Sabrina Carpenter

