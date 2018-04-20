The world lost a great musical talent on April 20. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, passed away at the age of 28. His publicist released a statement that read in part: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th."

The Swedish DJ had retired from performing in 2016 because of his health, but no further information was given as to his untimely death. He was responsible for so many dance hits including Levels, Wake Me Up and Hey Brother. Fellow DJ Calvin Harris took to Twitter and wrote: Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented "with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.

Avicii was in Oman when he passed away Photo: Instagram/@avicii

Scroll through to see who else is reacting and paying their respects to the DJ.

Madonna

Tiesto



Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR — Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018

Deadmau5



my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Liam Payne

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Ellie Goulding

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

Zedd

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Marshmallo

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother  @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Imagine Dragons

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

DJ Pauly D

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii  — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

Ruby Rose

Ugh devastating news about Avicii, hard to even believe..  sending all my love to his family, friends and community of fans.. electronic music is a community. We lost one of it's brightest stars. He made music that was universally loved. Always seemed so kind. Gone way too soon — Ayahuasca Flocka Flame (@atrak) April 20, 2018

Audien

I’ll never forget the very first time I heard an avicii song, I was so inspired and excited.. — Audien (@Audien) April 20, 2018

Sabrina Carpenter