Celebrity style: Why Insecure's Issa Rae is a red carpet one to watch

Insecure's Issa Rae is an acclaimed writer, director and actress – and this awards season she's also become one to watch on the red carpet, thanks to her colorful, chameleonic style. Her wardrobe of fun yet sophisticated outfits has helped put her on the road to being not just a major Hollywood name but also a genuine fashion darling. In what were two very memorable looks recently, Issa donned a glittering emerald green and silver Marc Jacobs dress at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards (adding more sparkle with with Tiffany & Co jewels) before appearing at the Los Angeles Black Panther premiere in a seemingly simple white Rosie Assoulin dress which had a twist – pleated rainbow metallic stripe accents. So what's the key to her look? Issa's stylist Jason Rembert has given some insight into her on-point fashion choices – and it all starts with an open mind. "We are looking to have fun," he told Footwear News. "Fashion is great but shouldn't be taken so seriously."

While Issa is known to wear well-known luxury brands to high-profile events, she also is always on the lookout for emerging labels. "There are many designers that we like to wear. I think it's important as a stylist to work with big fashion houses as much as upcoming brands, (and) we are pretty balanced when it comes to that," Jason said. He also noted that the 33-year-old actress is open to all of his outfit ideas. "To work with someone like Issa is a dream come true," he said. "She is a visionary and truly one of the few pushing culture forward."

Issa may bring fun to the red carpet, but at the Golden Globes the chameleonic star showed she can also bring major Old Hollywood glam in Prabal Gurung couture Photo: Getty Images

Actress-director Issa first rose to fame in 2011 when she launched her YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl. Since then, she has been on the rise in Hollywood, winning rave reviews for HBO comedy Insecure, and earning Golden Globe nominations two years in a row for her lead performance.

