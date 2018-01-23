Oscars 2018: Stars react to their Academy Awards nominations

Let Oscars season begin! On Tuesday morning, Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis revealed the names of the stars and movies that have sealed themselves a spot in movie history as nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards, which will be held at Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 4. Among the talents who scored nominations are a host of first-timers including Best Supporting Actress nominee Mary J Blige for Mudbound, and I, Tonya's Margot Robbie, who will compete for Best Actress with Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep. New stars Timothee Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya, whose name gave Tiffany a bit of a challenge during the nomination announcements, find themselves up against Oscar veterans Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman and Denzel Washington for Best Actor.

We're nominated! Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, second from right, with the film's stars – and nominees! – left to right, Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf and Timothee Chalamet, who received a nomination not for that film, but for Call Me By Your Name Photo: Getty Images

Lady Bird filmmaker Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman to receive a Best Director nomination. She was nominated in the category, as well as Best Original Screenplay, with Jordan Peele – the fifth black director ever nominated – who made his shortlist debut for his work on thriller Get Out. After the nominations were announced, Jordan tweeted that he'd called Daniel Kaluuya, and confessed: "I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that."

As for Greta, she told the Los Angeles Times, "The first thing I saw was a video, Saoirse [Ronan] sent a WhatsApp video of her crying and I thought, "Oh, that's good." And then I saw everything. And I've just been yelling on the phone for the last three hours, so that's all I've been doing, excitedly yelling and not making any sense."

Octavia Spencer celebrated her third Oscars nomination on Twitter

After finding out about her record-breaking 21st nomination , The Post star Meryl Streep said: “I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history- Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart.”

Get Out's Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya, left, with co-star Allison Williams and nominated writer-director Jordan Peele Photo: Getty Images

Allison Janney, who won for her portrayal of Tonya Harding's mother LaVona in I, Tonya at the Golden Globes, didn't get any sleep prior to the early morning announcements. “I got a lovely text from her this morning congratulating me saying, ‘You’re going to the big top, girl!’ Which was very sweet of her,” Allison told People of Tonya's congratulatory text. “First of all, I was in bed last night at 9 p.m. to try to get a good night’s sleep, which is just a joke — I didn’t sleep one wink. At 5 a.m. my bedroom door flew open and six people came jumping into my bed. I was floored, I had all these people who flew in from New York to be with me. It was just the most special morning to get up and watch the announcement with dear friends and family."

Margot Robbie's brother Cameron posted his congratulations on Instagram

The Shape of Water received the most nominations with an impressive 13 nods in categories including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Production Design. Other highly-nominated films included Dunkirk with eight, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven, Darkest Hour with six, Phantom Thread with six and Lady Bird with five, while Get Out and Call Me By Your Name received four each.

I, Tonya's Allison Janney and Margot Robbie both are both up for acting honors Photo: Getty Images

For the full list of Oscars 2018 nominees, click here!