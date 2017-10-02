Las Vegas shooting: Jason Aldean, Celine Dion and more stars react to 'beyond horrific' attack

After a gunman opened fire on Las Vegas crowds attending the country music Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, country music star Jason Aldean, who was performing on stage at the time of the shooting, took to Instagram to confirm that he and his crew are safe after a night that was "beyond horrific". A "lone shooter" killer fired into the throngs of concertgoers at 10pm on Sunday night from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing more than 50 people and injuring over 400.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Jason Aldean, seen here performing during the concert on Sunday night, wrote that he was 'heartbroken' after the attack Photo: Getty Images

The star wrote: "I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate Una publicación compartida de Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) el 2 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 1:17 PDT

ONE LOVE: THE HIGHLIGHTS FROM ARIANA GRANDE'S MANCHESTER BENEFIT

Sheriff of Clark County Joe Lombardo has confirmed that the suspect was killed. In a press conference, he said: "At approximately 10:08pm we had calls coming of multiple shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel towards the Route 91 concert, on the East side of Las Vegas Boulevard. There was a shooter on 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Officers engaged the suspect at that location. He is dead. He has been identified. He is a local resident. I will not release his name at this time."

Terrified concertgoers scrambled for safety during the attack Photo: Getty Images

He continued: "We do not know what his belief system was at this time. We believe he is the sole aggressor at this point and the scene is static… Right now we believe it is sole actor, a lone wolf type actor and we have the place under control."

RELATED: Spanish royals lead reactions to Barcelona attack

Singer Jake Owen, who had performed just before Jason Aldean, also tweeted his shocked reaction. "Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray, he wrote. "Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe."

Jake Owen recounted the incident that happened moment after taking the stage Photo: FilmMagic

The dad-of-one recounted the incident hours after taking the stage. “All of a sudden, you heard what sounded – like, ‘Was that gunfire?’ – and it got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle. You could hear it ringing off the rafters off the top of the stage," he told NBC's Today. "That’s when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone onstage just started running everywhere possible. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people, that were people who had just come to the show."

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) 2 de octubre de 2017

Some of Las Vegas' most iconic performers have spoken out on social media, sending prayers and condolences to the victims. Celine Dion, who is scheduled to continue her residency at Caesar's Palace on Tuesday, was among the stars sending her prayers, as was Mariah Carey, who is set to kick off her Christmas show run at Caesar's in December.

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety  — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) 2 de octubre de 2017





KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE REACTIONS:

Carrie Underwood

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Taylor Swift

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

Sheryl Crow

Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot.  #route91 #lasvegas https://t.co/FPoLYPhVZs — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.

Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Gigi Hadid

I feel like every day is more shocking and sad...My heart is broken for all the victims of last night's shooting in Vegas, & their families — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

Harry Styles

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

Kate Hudson

 My thoughts and prayers are with you  #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence  A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

Reba McEntire

Lady Antebellum

We are devastated by the news from Las Vegas this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Our fans are our family - we love you all. A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Las Vegas is like a second home to me. I’m utterly devastated by the tragedy of last night’s shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of everyone affected by this horrific act. And I continue to pray for a more peaceful and tolerant world. A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Britney Spears

Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers  #PrayForLasVegas‬ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Jennifer Lopez

I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Eva Longoria