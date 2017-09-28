Sailor Brinkley Cook is a look-alike of supermodel mom Christie Brinkley

Supermodel Christie Brinkley had one of the most successful careers in the fashion industry, and now her look-alike children may be taking over following in their mother's footsteps. Her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, is featured in Seventeen’s September issue donning looks created by four recent grads from Parsons The New School for Design.

Sailor modeled in the new issue of Seventeen magazine Photo: Tom Schirmacher/Seventeen

Like a pro, the 17-year-old looked stunning in several looks showing off her bright blue eyes and blonde hair. "So proud of my 3 babies following their dreams," proud mom Christie, 61, wrote alongside a picture of Sailor from the shoot.





Sailor posted several snaps from the shoot Photo: Instagram/@sailorbrinkleycook

And this isn't the first time we've seen the young beauty; Christie has been taking to Instagram to post pictures of her good looking family from her recent island getaway with her kids. The snaps also included her 20-year-old sonwho has modeled with his mom in the 2013 Holiday Issue of Hamptons magazine

Jack is looking to become and actor Photo: Instagram/@christiebrinkley



"With kids, you just shout little snippets here and there when you can, so it ranges from 'Have fun with this job but always be professional' to 'Show up on time and be respectful of everybody else's time,'" Christie told the magazine. "Nowadays, you also have to be aware of the dark part of modeling that comes along with the shiny, light, bright, happy part."

Though it seems Sailor may be the only one officially joining the modeling world (she signed a contract with IMG), it's clear good looks run in the family. Even Christie's oldest daughter 29-year-old Alexa Ray Joel (whose father is Billy Joel) was on the vacation too.

Good looks run in the family Photo: Instagram/@christiebrinkley