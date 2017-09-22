Amal Clooney heads back to work after welcoming twins in June

Three months after welcoming twins Ella and Alexander, Amal Clooney returned back to work on Thursday, September 21, in New York City. The 39-year-old human rights lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, attended a United Nations Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.

Amal returned to the United Nations for the first time since welcoming her twins Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, the council agreed to let the UN help Iraq investigate and collect evidence in order to hold ISIS accountable for their war crimes and genocide. Following the meeting, Amal, who was accompanied by her client Nadia Murad — a Yazidi survivor of ISIS enslavement — said in a Facebook Live video, "It's a huge milestone for all of those who've been fighting for justice for victims of crimes committed by ISIS," adding, "It says to victims that their voices will be heard and they may finally get their day in court."

The lawyer was joined by her client Nadia Murad at the United Nations in New York Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

The new mom looked business chic wearing a skirt suit by Bottega Veneta. Amal’s appearance marked her first at the United Nations since welcoming her son and daughter on June 6. Earlier this month, Amal made her post-baby red carpet debut during the Venice Film Festival. Since giving birth, George and Amal spent a majority of their time in Italy with their newborns.

The actor and Amal welcomed their twins in June Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Oscar winner recently opened up about his newfound appreciation for the mother of his children saying, “I have such admiration for my wife because she’s breastfeeding them and getting about two hours of sleep per interval, and the love they have for her is a sight to see and it’s beautiful.”