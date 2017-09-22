Ivanka Trump gives a D.C. family update and reveals her struggle with postpartum depression

It’s been over eight months since Ivanka Trump relocated from Manhattan to Washington, D.C. with her husband Jared Kushner and their three young children — Arabella, six, Joseph, three, and Theodore, one. The first daughter, who serves as a senior adviser to her father President Donald Trump, returned to her native New York for the United Nations General Assembly this week where she made an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

The first daughter sat down for an interview on The Dr. Oz Show Photo: Sony Pictures Television

When asked by Dr. Oz if she wished she could return to her “private” and “simpler” life, the 35-year-old admitted, “This is such a remarkable journey for myself, my husband, our family. It’s such an unbelievable privilege to be able to serve this country, so I really am just incredibly focused, really just on the work that I’m doing and our family and there’s not much time for a lot in between.”

The mom-of-three said that it is a privilege to serve her country Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ivanka continued, “For a country that has given so much to me and my family, to be able to try and give back and to be laser focused on doing that is a blessing. During the sit down interview, which airs on Thursday, the Women Who Work author also revealed her struggle with postpartum depression. “With each of my three children, I had some level of postpartum,” she shared.

“It was a very, it was a very challenging, emotional time for me, because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, um, or as an entrepreneur and as an executive,” the president’s oldest daughter added. “I had had such easy pregnancies that in some way, the juxtaposition hit me even harder.”

Ivanka revealed that she suffered from postpartum depressionPhoto: Instagram/ivankatrump

As for why she chose to disclose her struggle with postpartum, Ivanka admitted that she hadn’t planned on doing so. Though she noted, “It’s incredibly important. And, look, I consider myself a very hard-charging person. I am ambitious, I'm passionate, I'm driven but this is something that affects parents all over the country.”

Ivanka Trump's full interview airs Thursday (September 21) on The Dr. Oz Show.