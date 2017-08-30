George Clooney calls Amal 'Olympic athlete' as a mom and talks fatherhood

It’s not surprising that George Clooney’s life has changed a great deal since he and his wife Amal welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander earlier in the summer. The 56-year-old actor recently opened up about his “terrifying” new role as dad, discussing his experience so far. He talks about how he is enjoying the exciting time and praises Amal for her incredible parenting skills.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







The couple welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, in June Photo: Barry King/Getty Images

“Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying,” the Oscar winner admitted to the Associated Press. “Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit.” Of course it means some extra cleaning up for George too. "I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," he said. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out."

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney take well-deserved night off parenting duty

The Hollywood heartthrob, whose twins were born in June, revealed that he did not ever see himself becoming a father so late in life. He shared, ”I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride." However, he is thankful to have a wonderful partner by his side to navigate parenthood with.

George praised his wife Amal's parenting skills Photo: Getty Images

George’s 39-year-old love Amal, whom he married in 2014, seems to have taken to motherhood effortlessly. The dad-of-two praised his spouse in the interview, admitting she is a natural when it comes to being a mother. He gleefully said, "She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."

On another note, the Suburbicon director said that these days he is not interested in jumping in front of the cameras. "I'm in an interesting place in my life. I'm acting almost never - for a lot of reasons, mostly because I don't have any great interest in it and haven't read anything (good enough)," George said. "If somebody showed up with 'The Verdict,' I'd jump but it's not all that often you get 'Michael Clayton' kind of scripts. And if you're not going to get those, there's no real point at this point in my career."