Shakira can relate to moms everywhere when it comes to being a parent

Shakira has often thought about the day she would retire, and more so after she became a mother and forming the family she "had dreamt of since [she] was a child.” The Colombian singer's surprising confession is part of the cover story of the September issue of HELLO! sister publication HOLA! USA.

In her revealing interview, the 40-year-old superstar admitted that “she sticks her hands in the dough” when it comes to being a mother to her two sons — Milan, four, and Sasha, two, — her house and her longtime love, Gerard Piqué. “I think all women face the same situation,” she added. Shakira noted that she would need a 32-hour day to accomplish everything she needs to do. “I used to be the center of my world, and now I am only a satellite of my children.”

“It’s the hardest job I’ve ever had,” she said of motherhood. “I never thought it’d be so difficult, because it takes a lot of your energy. I think of my family a lot; I’m concerned about them all day. It’s physical, emotional, and intellectual wear and tear. Thinking of making an album seemed like a Herculean task, like climbing Mount Everest.”

It was in that context that Shakira considered giving up her successful musical career. “These are things that go through your head one crazy night, but that’s why one has a family that cares, and helps you put your feet back on the ground,” she said. “Thank God I found that incentive again, because now, more than ever, I want to sing and go on tour.”

As for how her and her Barcelona soccer star and love balance their family life with their demanding careers, Shakira admitted: “We try to do the best we can. There’s a lot of love; that’s the foundation of any family. You have to take care of it and dedicate time. Family is the most important thing for me; the rest is secondary.”

