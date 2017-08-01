After a long separation, Casey Affleck’s wife Summer Phoenix has officially filed for divorce. PEOPLE broke the news on Monday, revealing that the 37-year-old actress, who happens to be Joaquin Phoenix’s younger sister, is asking for joint custody of their children, Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9. According to court documents, Summer is also requesting spousal support.

Summer Phoenix and Casey Affleck first met in 1995 Photo: Getty Images

Casey and Summer first called it quits, after their ten year marriage, back in November of 2015. The couple publicly announced their separation with a statement, saying: "Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends."

The 37-year-old Oscar-winner and Summer were introduced by the model's older brother Joaquin, who starred in the 1995 drama To Die For with Casey. The two were just "flirty friends" at first, Summer told The Telegraph. It wasn't until four years later that the pair actually began dating and then eventually got engaged in 2003. In 2001, the couple brought their love to the stage, performing in the play This Is Our Youth with Matt Damon, another member of the Affleck pair's inner circle.

In 2013, Ben Affleck's little brother reflected on happier times during an interview with The Daily Beast. "She was going out with someone else and I said, 'Man, she's cute,' and [Joaquin] said, 'You should see if she'll go out with you… don't worry about that dude.’ So he was leaving town one day and said, 'My sister's in my apartment and she's all by herself—would you mind checking in on her?' So I checked in on her, and it stuck."

Summer and Casey both supported environmental charities throughout their marriage Photo: Getty Images

As the years drifted by, Casey and Summer notably decreased their public appearances together, their last known one being an event in 2014. Throughout their marriage the devoted vegans used their platform to bring awareness to various environmental charities, like PETA. Neither of them has yet to comment publicly on the divorce filing.