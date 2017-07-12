Pippa Middleton returns to wedding venue to support a special cause

Newlywed Pippa Middleton showed off her maternal skills earlier this month meeting with students at the Mary Hare School for deaf children in Berkshire, England. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister was on hand to support the school’s Primary School Appeal on July 4. “There are many good reasons to support the Primary School project and I am delighted that the appeal launch has been so successful," Pippa said of her visit.

Pippa shared a laugh with students during her visit to the school, which offer education to deaf children Photo: Twitter/@maryhareschool

The 33-year-old, who married financier James Matthews in May, looked summery wearing a printed BOSS shirt dress and Aperlai sandals for the outing. Pippa was photographed sharing a laugh with a young boy and girl while sitting on a bench. Prince George's aunt also posed for a group photo with administrators and students, who wore a shirt that read: “We’re Moving.”

RELATED: THE BEST PHOTOS FROM PIPPA'S WEDDING

Mary Hare is building a new primary school to give deaf children a modern learning environment. The institution helps students develop their understanding and use of written and spoken English, while also helping children deal with the social and emotional difficulties they may face because of their deafness.

Kate Middleton's sister was on hand to support the institution's Primary School Appeal Photo: Twitter/@maryhareschool

PHOTOS: DUCHESS KATE AND PIPPA'S CLOSE RELATIONSHIP

Later on in the evening, the newly-minted Mrs. Matthews returned to the site of her lavish, countryside wedding to attend a drinks reception for the Appeal at Englefield House. Following her May 20 nuptials, which was attended by Princes William and Harry, Pippa and James enjoyed a post-ceremony celebration at the Berkshire estate before famously departing in a Jaguar E-type.