RaeLynn on being a 'WildHorse' and why Blake Shelton takes credit for her all-American love story

As RaeLynn gets ready to hit the CMT Awards red carpet, there will be one special person missing from the big day – her husband Josh Davis. As he continues his training in the armed forces, the couple’s relationship has been tested, but the distance and time apart has made them closer than ever. “I would rather see Josh once a year and still be with him than another person,” the WildHorse singer tells HELLO!. “He is my person. What’s a couple of years in the military when we are going to have the rest of our lives together.”

Raelynn with her husband at the 2015 CMT Awards Photo: Instagram/@raelynnofficial

Though the former Voice contestant had only spoken to him on the phone five times in his first 75 days of boot camp, the two exchanged hand-written letters daily. The 23-year-old shares, “He said that if it’s showed him anything, it’s how lucky he is to be married to me.”

In those letters, which will one day be passed on to their children, the Texas native has also been able to keep him updated on her current success. After debuting her album on March 27, it skyrocketed to number one on the Billboard Country Albums chart. “It’s been hard because all these amazing things have happened since he’s been gone,” she says. “It feels like I can’t fully celebrate until I see him.”

Rae's husband Josh has been training in the armed forces Photo: Instagram/@raelynnofficial

Once the former financial advisor completes his military training, he’ll be able to check out his wife’s RaVe tour, where she sings her hits every night including the one he inspired. “I wrote Diamonds about Josh,” Rae, as her friends call her, reveals. “The hook is a diamond’s just a diamond ‘til you put it on the right left hand. With Josh being gone, it’s such a special moment to sing it in my set.”

Their love story began when the Lonely Girl moved to Nashville after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of The Voice in 2012. The two met at church then attended a mutual friend’s wedding two weeks later. At the time, the petite starlet, who has an uncanny resemblance to Jennifer Lawrence, was touring with former coach Blake Shelton. If you ask him, he will take credit for their relationship. “Blake told me [Josh] would like me if I blew him off,” she says of bailing on their first date to hitch a ride to a show with her ‘big brother.’ “It ended up working.”

The former Voice contestant considers Blake her big brother and second dad Photo: Instagram/@raelynnofficial

In October 2015, the Belmont University alum got down on one knee in front of his alma mater and proposed. A few months later in February 2016, the couple tied the knot on a farm in Franklin, Tennessee in front of more than 300 guests including Blake and his love Gwen Stefani. “I love them. I’m like are you having a baby today? When are you proposing,” she jokes of their close bond. “He is so funny.”

At Wednesday’s awards show, Raelynn may meet up with the Boys ‘Round Here singer as she enjoys the night with her mother and inspiration for her first single off the album. “My MeMa wrote a poem about my mom called WildHorse,” the nominee for Breakthrough Video of the Year explains. “It was talking about how she is the good kind of crazy and she didn’t live with any fences around her. When my mom was reading the poem, I was like that’s me.”

Be sure to catch this WildHorse on the road in her headlining tour in a city near you.