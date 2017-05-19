Princess Beatrice’s ex Dave Clark is engaged. HELLO! can confirm that the executive at Uber and his girlfriend Lynn Anderson are heading to the altar. Dave and the advertising executive, who started dating in late 2016, made it official during their trip to Lake Como, Italy this week. In a photo on her private Instagram account, Lynn can be seen giving her fiancé a kiss on the cheek while resting her left hand on his chest to show off the diamond sparkler. Along with the photo, she wrote, “The very best day of my life.”

Beatrice and Dave spit in the summer of 2016 after 10 years together Photo: Getty Images

Since meeting Lynn in the fall of 2016, a source told the Daily Mail that he is ‘smitten’ with the Virginia-born beauty. It has been almost a year since Dave and the British royal broke up in July. The pair were together for 10 years and spent their last year of their relationship living in NYC.

Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter met the American-born Dave through her cousin Prince William back at a birthday party for Pierce’s son Sean Bronson in London. The heir to the throne and Dave spent time together when he did a study abroad program at the University of Edinburgh while William was at St. Andrews, and immediately hit it off with the 28-year-old Princess.

Dave would attend many royal events with Beatrice and her family Photo: Getty Images

In 2008, Sarah Ferguson raved about her daughter’s boyfriend. “I’m really proud that he’s with Beatrice,” she told People. “Beatrice is so special, it takes someone very nice to be with her – to appreciate how good she is.” As for how her oldest daughter is taking the news of her ex’s engagement news, a source tells the Daily Mail, “Of course Beatrice was told and she is super happy for Dave. They were friends when they split up and will always remain friends.”

Beatrice continues to split her time between Manhattan and London. Earlier this week she joined her cousin William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth’s first garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace.