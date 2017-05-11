Josephine Skriver on her special moment with the Danish royals

Josephine Skriver may be living the dream of many girls as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but for her, growing up in Copenhagen was what storybooks were made from. “I always thought I lived in such a fairy tale country having a Queen and a King because I knew there were so many places that didn't," the Danish model told HELLO!. "They were always so open with us. Every birthday you go wave to the Queen and she walks through town.”

The 24-year-old beauty also remembered the time Queen Margrethe walked right by her. “I was there for the wedding with the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess," she said during the NYC celebration of the brand's iconic Bombshell fragrance on Wednesday. "I got to take off school, I had to be eight, and I remember it was the biggest moment. [There was] a real life princess."

Now, Josephine calls the United States home and has planted her roots down south with her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Alex DeLeon, whom she has been with since 2013. “I just bought a home in Nashville so I'm going to do that a lot,” the world traveler mentioned of any future travel plans. “It’s a little early for me to plan the summer. I just want to go to beaches. I want to go on vacation. Just going to see where it takes me.”

No matter where she winds up, the VS beauty shared that she always has the iconic Victoria’s Secret Bombshell perfume on hand, especially when out with her man. “That's my date night fragrance. He loves that one because it's very subtle,” she admitted. “You have to kind of get up close to smell it which is kind of cool because it's kind of your own little secret."

Josephine, who joined the Victoria's Secret Angel family in 2016, also revealed that she most feels like a bombshell when she is happy. "There's something about having fun and laughing," she said. "I always thought that having fun makes you feel sexy and there's a bombshell in all of us."