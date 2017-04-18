A part of music icon David Bowie's past is up for sale. The late legend's former New York apartment, which has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and spectacular Central Park views, has been listed for $6.5 million. David and supermodel wife Iman called the property home for ten years before they sold it for $1.7 million in 2002.

The musician and wife Iman lived in the apartment from 1992 until 2002 Photo: Getty Images



Fans of David might be interested to know that the apartment comes with a unique piece of memorabilia – a pristine Yamaha piano that once belonged to the singer. According to real estate agent firm Corcoran, it is the perfect home to "make beautiful music in."

The condo is located inside the Essex House in Manhattan. "Living at Essex House is the perfect blend of residential living and hotel living with every amenity at your fingertips from maid's service to room service," Corcoran states in the listing.

The three-bedroom apartment has stunning views Photo: Corcoran.com



It also boasts a limestone entry hall and more grand spaces. The 28ft-wide living room measures opens into a stately office that also faces Central Park. Meanwhile, the kitchen has been recently renovated and features polished granite countertops and custom cabinetry as well as state-of-the-art appliances.

Another feature of the apartment is a grand piano once owned by David Photo: Corcoran.com



There are two spacious bedrooms with custom marble, porcelain and limestone en-suite baths. Inside the master bedroom there's a separate dressing area and an extra large bath with a separate deep soaking tub, rain shower and heated floors. The condo is also equipped with a custom sound and lighting system.

Rock legend David passed away in January 2016 after an 18-month battle with cancer, just two days after he released his 25th and final album Blackstar to coincide with his 69th birthday.

