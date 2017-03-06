Jennifer Lopez becomes emotional as she opens up about her twins with Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has worn many hats during her successful career. From singing to acting, the 47-year-old has secured a number of roles throughout the years, though she admitted that there was one she did not think would happen: being a mother. The mom-of-two dropped by the Today show on Thursday, where she discussed her nine-year-old twins, Max and Emme. "They just made my life so much better," the Booty singer said, fighting back tears. "I’m forever grateful. I didn’t have kids until later. I almost thought that it wasn’t going to happen for me, so I’m very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different so I don’t take it for granted.”

Jennifer teared up when talking about her twins Photo: Instagram/@egt23

Jennifer welcomed her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony back in 2008. To mark their ninth birthday on February 22, the actress penned a moving tribute for her life's "biggest blessings." Sharing a collage of tender family photos, Jennifer wrote, “Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And I've felt that way everyday since.”

GALLERY: CELEBS WHO ARE PARENTS TO TWINS

She continued, “You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you...Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you... Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!!”

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:53pm PST



Between working on her Shades of Blue series to recording a new Spanish-language album and her Las Vegas show, the actress acknowledged that her schedule is "insane," but her twins are always by her side. “It is a little bit insane,” she said. “I take it one day at a time. Me and the kids we’re like gypsies. We’re traveling all over the place and just getting it done and doing the best we can.”

RELATED: Two Jennifers, one Versace dress



“I feel really lucky,” Jennifer added. “I love what I do and I feel very fortunate to have been doing it for so long and to keep being inspired and to keep wanting to push the envelope and to keep trying to be better not just as a performer and an actress and a singer, but also as a person. I think that’s the artist kind of soul in me. To just always want to be creative and do more and learn more and get better.”