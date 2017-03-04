Justin Timberlake throws Jessica Biel an epic roller skating birthday bash

Make America skate again! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel skated across our hearts this weekend as they partied at a roller rink. After sharing a touching sentiment on Instagram, Justin threw his wife a dazzling roller-skating bash in honor of her 35th birthday. According to the actress, the celebration was “what birthday dreams are made of.”

Jessica and Justin's matching party shirts Photo: Instagram/@jessicabiel

The 35-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of the couple wearing matching T-shirts with the slogan: "Make America Skate Again." Along with the picture, Jessica included a comical caption that read: “Sign the petition now!” Just in case the shirt wasn’t eye-catching enough, the birthday girl wore 70s inspired blue bell-bottom pants that almost sparkled brighter than the rink's disco ball.

Photo: Instagram/@jessicabiel

Jessica showed off her ensemble and skating skills in a later post, writing: “This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again.” The star was, of course, referencing the popular 80’s musical flick Xanadu, which stars Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly.

Justin presented followers with another party moment, uploading a hilarious slow-motion video to his Instagram page. In the clip, the 36-year-old is seen skating in patriotic (and rather goofy looking) attire. He wore a red, white and blue ensemble, complete with calf-high socks, groovy rolled up shorts and a lol-worthy American flag fanny pack. The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer, wrote: “When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat… #MakeAmericaSkateAgain.”

When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat... #MakeAmericaSkateAgain A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03am PST

Before the skating antics ensued, the Grammy-winner posted a beautiful tribute to his wife. Paired with a cute photo, Justin spoke from the heart: “You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good.” Taking the world’s swoon levels to a new high, Justin continued writing, “Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart.”

Justin posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake

The happy pair wed in October of 2012, after sparking their romance in 2007. They welcomed their first child together in April of 2015. While their baby son, Silas, was nowhere to be seen at the roller-skating party, he will surely have a birthday celebration of his own next month.