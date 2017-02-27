Amal Clooney's baby bump makes red carpet debut while supporting George at Cesar Awards

Amal Clooney has officially made her red carpet baby bump debut. The 39-year-old, who is expecting twins, stepped out on Friday, February 24 for the 2017 Cesar Awards in Paris, where her dapper husband George Clooney, 55, was being honored with a career award. The human rights attorney glowed on the carpet, showing off her growing baby bump wearing a strapless, figure hugging white Versace gown that featured a feathered ombre skirt. Amal exuded Hollywood glamour accessorizing her look with a white shrug, while styling her dark tresses in curls off to the side.

Photo: Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

The awards ceremony marked the expectant mom’s second outing since news of her pregnancy was confirmed by pal Julie Chen. George broke his silence earlier this month on becoming a first time father, telling French news outlet Rencontres de Cinema, “We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," adding, "We've sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open." However the actor recently admitted to Paris Match that he is a bit anxious about welcoming two babies. “How can we not be anxious about this immense responsibility?” he confessed. “Bringing a child into this world … even two! We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous, it’s normal.”

Photo: Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Contrary to early reports that the pair was expecting a boy and girl, George revealed to the news outlet that he and Amal have yet to find out the gender of their twins. He said, “We ourselves don’t know yet and don’t want to know.” While the parents-to-be have traveled to Paris for the awards ceremony, the Hollywood actor admitted that his wife, who took on ISIS last year, is being more cautious about where she travels.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” George shared. “I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo. Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.” Though their jet-setting ways will resume once the babies are born. “We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England,” he said. “But as soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules.”