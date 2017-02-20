​Zoe Saldana announces surprise arrival of third child – find out his unique name!

An unexpected congratulations are in order for Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Peregeo, who have welcomed their third child together. Already proud parents to two-year-old twin sons – Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio – the couple surprised the world with the announcement of a newborn baby boy. What name did they choose for him? Zen.

Photo: Instagram/@zoesaldana

The 38-year-old actress broke the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photo of all three children in what appears to be a playroom. She expressed how “blessed” she feels in the caption, writing: “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star gave birth to Cy and Bowie in November 2014, just a year after her secret wedding. Zoe and her artist husband, Marco, tied the knot with a small summer ceremony in London. While the family is notoriously private (the actress had not appeared to be pregnant when out and about in Los Angeles for the past couple of months) they opted to share the good news.

Despite her “#threeboys… oh boy!” quip, Zoe will no doubt easily adjust to having a larger family. In September 2015, the New Jersey native spoke to Hello! about being a mom, saying that it came quite easily to her. Of course, while she described her new role as "fun," she did admit, "when you have twins, you get overwhelmed quite easily and really quickly.” She continued to say, “I guess I was surrounded by way too many moms who are always like, 'Oh, I got it so hard.' And my sister was always like, 'It's a piece of cake. It's super awesome,'" the actress said. "So I stuck with her, and it's fun."

Cover girl Zoe attended a celebration in L.A. three days before announcement Photo: Getty Images

Merely three days before making the announcement, Zoe attended a celebration of the Los Angeles Confidential Winter Issue in L.A. The actress, who is on the cover of the issue, looked happy and stylish in a black Fendi dress. Next up for Zoe is the release of her upcoming superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in May and her expected appearance in The Avengers: Infinity War.