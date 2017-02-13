First Lady Melania Trump stylishly carried out her first solo engagement as first lady of the United States on Saturday, February 11. President Donald Trump’s wife accompanied Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe’s wife, Akie, to the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida. Barron Trump’s mother looked effortlessly chic for the outing wearing a sleeveless white cashmere knitted tea-length dress by Calvin Klein, which she paired with a matching button down cardigan draped over her shoulders. The two women appeared to enjoy each other’s company as they exchanged laughs and toured the museum and gardens.

In honor of their outing, Melania presented the prime minister’s spouse with a porcelain rose, titled the "Rose in Bloom," by Ukrainian-born American artist Vladimir Kanevsky. Following their visit to the museum, the first lady tweeted, “Thank you @morikamimuseum for the inspirational presentation of your sacred gardens & life & culture in Japan.” Posting an image with Akie from the museum, the mom-of-one also tweeted, “We are responsible for empowering our next generation with values #powerofeverychild #Powerofthefirstlady.”

The first lady revealed in a statement on February 11 that she would like to inspire young individuals to find peace through gardening. "Both our countries histories and cultures are steeped in the nurture and nature of gardening," Melania said in a statement via CNN. "Having knowledge of different cultures and customs is a wonderful way to learn and to explore. Gardening teaches us the fundamentals in care and the evolution of living things, all while inspiring us to nurture our minds and to relax and strengthen our bodies. I hope that together Mrs. Abe and I can continue to inspire our youth to enjoy the beauty around them and to restore their minds in the peacefulness of their surroundings."

Apart from visiting the museum, the first lady also took Akie to the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, which is where she and Donald were wed in 2005. Sharing a picture of the church grounds, Melania tweeted, “Proud to share part of my family history with Mrs. Abe @BBTSchurch where @POTUS & I were married, where we celebrate and we pray.”

Later that day, the women stepped out with their respective husbands for a formal dinner in Palm Beach. Melania looked characteristically glamorous for the night out donning a sleeveless black dress that featured a lace inset, while wearing her brunette tresses down in her signature waves.