Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis are going to be parents and he already has a name in mind

Derek and Hannah Jeter's latest milestone involves a little addition to their family! "Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future," the 26-year-old supermodel told The Players' Tribune in addition to revealing they are having a baby girl. The Sports Illustrated model also shared that the former New York Yankees star is so excited that he already has his mind made up about their little lady's name. "He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it," she explained. "(We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: 'So, how are you and so-and-so doing?' 'That’s not the name yet, sweetie.'"

Hannah and Derek are expecting their first child Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

GALLERY: ALL THE CELEBS EXPECTING IN 2017

Hannah and her 42-year-old hubby tied the knot last July, after a little over three years of dating. The blonde beauty shared that they don't want their baby to be defined by Derek's 20 season MLB legacy. "We want our kids’ lives to be as 'normal' as possible," she noted. "They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

Hannah will make her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2017 Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Christie Brinkley makes her SI Swimsuit return with daughters

The magnitude of Derek's career even hit Hannah hard when the two started dating. "It was a wild feeling, seeing all of that affection, live and up close," she said. "It felt almost as if New York and I were dating the same person. As if I was in love with the same person as millions of other people. I thought, Here’s this guy, who I go home and watch TV and order takeout with — and the rest of the world feels like they have a piece of him too. It was strange. I didn’t know how to reconcile it all."

As far as Hannah's career, she is making her return in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Her photo shoot took place in Mexico just weeks after finding out she was going to be a mom. This will be Hannah's fifth appearance in the magazine, after gracing the cover in 2015.