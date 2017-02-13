Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie released from hospital: 'It's truly a miracle'

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie Aldridge has been released from the hospital less than a week after her terrifying ATV accident. Britney Spears’ younger sister and her husband Jamie Watson took to their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, February 10 to share the news, while also expressing their gratitude for the first responders who helped their “baby girl” recover.

Sharing an identical photo of themselves with Maddie in a hospital helicopter, Jamie and her husband wrote, “Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.”

They continued, “Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”

Jamie welcomed Maddie when she was 17-years-old with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. Following the news of her discharge, the eight-year-old’s famous aunt, Britney, also thanked fans on social media for their prayers. “So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today … it’s truly a miracle,” the Toxic singer penned. “Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”

Maddie was involved in a serious accident on Sunday February 5, after she crashed her ATV into a pond while driving on the grounds of her home in Kentwood, Louisiana. A police report stated: "The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds, the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes Acadian Ambulance Service arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters."

Shortly after the accident, Britney wrote, "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," while Maddie's maternal grandfather Jamie Spears said, "All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie."