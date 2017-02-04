Justin Bieber reactivated his Instagram account after a 24-week hiatus, sending fans into hysteria. The pop star returned to promote his new T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, which will air during Sunday’s big game.

The 22-year-old posted the video ad on Friday, showing off his dance skills alongside NFL players like Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski. In the clip, Justin introduces himself as a “Celebration Expert” and discusses historic “touchdown celebrations.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

“From the spike, it evolved quickly,” Justin says while sporting a dapper suit in the video. “We got the shimmy. We got the shake and the shimmy, shimmy shake. Then there was T.O., who took it to the next level. That guy’s got unlimited moves.” The star is referring to former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, who is also featured in the spot.

Justin is clearly excited about his T-Mobile #UnlimitedMoves spot for the game, after taking to Twitter last year to state his desire to be in a Super Bowl commercial. The singer, who obviously got his wish, has seen an enthusiastic response from fans. Overall, the video’s comments express elation of Justin’s awaited “return.”

Justin tweeted his dream of being in a Super Bowl ad Photo: Twitter

In August 2016, Justin deleted his Instagram after an online fallout with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The fight began when Justin sent out a heated message to his fans – also known as Beliebers – urging them to stop posting hateful messages about his then-rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie. He wrote, "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate... if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like."

I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 13, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT

Selena, who had dated Justin on and off for about four years, was quick to react. The 24-year-old singer called him out, saying: "Don't be mad at your fans. They love you. They were there for you before anyone." The ex-lovers continued to exchange loaded comments, in which Justin seemed to accuse Selena of using him for attention. The former Disney star responded by suggesting he "cheated multiple times." While Selena kept her accusations cryptic, Justin later quipped: "I cheated… oh and I forgot about you and Zayn?"

Justin Bieber deletes Instagram account following fallout with Selena Gomez

After the very public exchanges, Justin's fans took to social media to plan a "blackout" to teach him a lesson for hurting their feelings with the initial threat. However, Justin acted first, deleting his Instagram account and turning his back on over 77 million followers.

Selena Gomez has 'never used' Justin Bieber for fame

In November, the “Sorry” singer distanced himself further from his account, telling fans at a London concert that Instagram is “for the devil." "Who thinks I should get my Instagram back?" Justin asked the screaming crowd, as seen in videos that were posted online. "Nah, I don't want to get my Instagram back. Instagram is for the devil. I think hell is Instagram. I'm, like, 90 percent sure. We get sent to hell and we get, like, locked in the Instagram server. Like, I'm stuck in the DMs. I'm trying to climb my way out and I can't."